Money continues to flood into Virginia governor’s race – Youngkin, McAuliffe combined raised $66M through August

Republican gubernatorial candidate, Glenn Youngkin, prepares to address the crowd at an event in Richmond, Va., left, and former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, gestures as he addresses the crowd during an election party in McLean, Va., right. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Money continues to flood into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin combined to raise $66 million through August, shattering a fundraising record set in 2013.

Before this election cycle, the previous record at this point in a gubernatorial election was when McAuliffe and Republican Ken Cuccinelli raised more than $32 million combined, according to an analysis from the nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project.

The fundraising totals from McAuliffe and Youngkin were reported before the first debate between the candidates Thursday and the start of early voting on Friday. Both candidates had already reported record-setting hauls in previous campaign disclosures.

In this latest reporting period from July 1 to Aug. 31, both candidates raised a little more than $11 million but Youngkin loaned his own campaign $4.5 million to give himself an edge in fundraising over McAuliffe.

WATCH: Virginia gubernatorial debate with McAuliffe and Youngkin tonight

With his own personal loan, Youngkin brought in $15.7 million and spent over $12 million during the reporting period, according to financial disclosures submitted to the Virginia Department of Elections. The campaign disclosures from McAuliffe show the former governor hauled in $11.5 million in July and August, spending nearly $8 million in the last two months.

McAuliffe’s campaign has a sizeable advantage in terms of cash on hand, with $12.6 million compared to Youngkin’s $6 million.

McAuliffe and Youngkin are set to face off twice in a two-week span this month. The candidates will debate at the Appalachian School of Law in Grundy tonight and then again at George Mason University on Sept. 28. Third-party candidate Princess Blanding will be on the ballot but did not qualify for either debate.

Virginia voters will cast their ballot for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general in the Nov. 2 election. All 100 House of Delegates seats and certain local races will also be on ballots.

