Obama coming to VCU to campaign with McAuliffe on Saturday

FILE – In this Nov. 3, 2013, file photo, President Barack Obama, right, as he speaks at a campaign rally with supporters for Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe, left, at Washington Lee High School in Arlington, Va. Former President Obama will campaign with McAuliffe in the final stretch of the Virginia governor’s race. McAuliffe’s campaign announced that Obama will join him in Richmond on Oct. 23, 2021, to mobilize Virginians during early voting, which began weeks ago. AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Former President Barack Obama will campaign with Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe this Saturday at Virginia Commonwealth University.

McAuliffe and Obama want Virginians to mobilize and make a plan to vote early ahead of the Nov. 2 election. Early voting is open until Oct. 30.

The grassroots event with Obama will take place at The Compass from 1 to 3 p.m.

Tickets are required due to limited space. RSVP is required for attendance but does not guarantee a ticket.