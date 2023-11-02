This is the first get-out-the-vote push from the former president in Virginia's Nov. 7 elections.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Voters in the Richmond area will be hearing from former President Barack Obama about Virginia’s high-stakes elections through Election Day.

Obama (D) recorded robocalls for the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, the Democratic redistricting group run by his former attorney general, Eric Holder, that will reach more than 100,000 Virginia households.

The automated, pre-recorded phone calls, first reported by Politico, started Thursday and will run through Election Day on Nov. 7. Households in nearly 20 swing state legislative districts, including those in the Richmond area, will get the robocalls, according to the committee.

The last-minute push from Obama aims to give Virginia Democrats a boost in the state’s crucial elections – all 140 General Assembly seats are on the line but only some districts are considered battlegrounds — from one of the party’s most prominent figures.

Until Election Day, people will get robocalls of Obama reminding them of Virginia’s early voting deadline.

“Hi, It’s President Barack Obama with the National Democratic Redistricting Committee. I’m calling to remind you that time is running out to cast your ballot in this year’s election,” Obama says in the robocall recording obtained by 8News. “The people we elect in the State Senate and House of Delegates will make decisions that affect your everyday life. Vote early now through November 4th.”

On Nov. 7, people will be hearing a similar message from Obama reminding them about Election Day and that polls close at 7 p.m.

“I’m calling to remind you that today is election day in Virginia,” Obama says. “The people we elect in the State Senate and House of Delegates will make decisions that affect your everyday life. Now is the time to make our voices heard.”

Democrats hope the robocalls from Obama will help candidates in key battleground races as the party looks to win total control of the Virginia General Assembly, allowing them to block state Republicans’ legislative agenda next year.

Virginia Republicans and their campaigns have been bolstered, through campaigning and funding, by Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) in this year’s elections.

If Republicans maintain the House of Delegates and flip the Democratic-controlled state Senate, the GOP would gain control of the state government.

Obama came to Richmond in 2021 to campaign for former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) in his race against Youngkin – a race that Youngkin narrowly won.