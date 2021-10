FILE – In this Nov. 2, 2020 file photo, former President Barack Obama speaks at a rally as he campaigns for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at Turner Field in Atlanta. Obama has scaled down his 60th birthday bash due to the surge in the delta variant of the coronavirus. A spokeswoman says the party planned for this weekend at his home on Martha’s Vineyard is now limited to family and close friends. Obama, who turned 60 on Wednesday, had been criticized for planning a big celebration during a pandemic. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Former President Barack Obama is coming to RVA.

The former president will campaign with Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe ahead of the Nov. 2 election.

Obama will join McAuliffe on Oct. 23. A time and location have not been released at this time.

First Lady Jill Biden will be in Henrico County this Friday, Oct. 15 to show her support of McAuliffe and mobilize Democrats during early voting in Virginia.