Over 37,700 have already cast their ballot in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — In Chesterfield County 21,568 people have headed to the polls for early voting. On Friday alone there were 1,623 votes cast at the Registrar’s Office.

The General Registrar and Director of Elections for Chesterfield County, Constance Hargrove says that on average there are between 400 and 500 ballots in drop boxes each day. In total they have received just over 16,100 mailed in ballots.

There are still over 30,000 outstanding mail ballots in Chesterfield County.

Out of the county’s 256,053 registered voters, 27% of them have cast their ballot in person or requested a mail ballot.

There are over 2,600 available Officers of Elections to assign to precincts in the county. The more people who vote early, the less officers are needed to work the polls. Hargrove says they initially estimated needing around 1,200 officers for election day.

