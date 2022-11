RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Polls opened at 6 a.m. this morning, and schools, libraries and recreation centers across Virginia are filling with civically-engaged adults looking to have their voices heard.

Keep scrolling to see what election day looks like across the commonwealth:

Election Day at the Richmond Public Library (Photo: Allie Barefoot/ 8News)

Election day at Swift Creek Elementary School in Chesterfield (8News)

Polls open at Short Pump Middle School in Henrico (Photo: Howie Williams/8News)

A Henrico resident casts his vote at Short Pump Middle School (Photo: Howie Williams/8News)