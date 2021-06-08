PHOTOS: Primary Day in Virginia Your Local Election Headquarters by: Keyris Manzanares Posted: Jun 8, 2021 / 08:55 AM EDT / Updated: Jun 8, 2021 / 08:55 AM EDT Close You have been added to Daily News Newsletter SUBSCRIBE NOW Daily News SIGN UP The Virginia primary is underway! Many people have already cast their ballots at the Richmond Main Street Library. (Photo: 8News Delaney Hall) Masks or face coverings are required in Virginia’s polling locations. (Photo: 8News Delaney Hall) Masks or facial coverings are required at Virginia polls. (Photo: 8News Reporter Delaney Hall) People cast their ballot for the 2021 Virginia primary at the Richmond Main Street Public Library. (Photo: 8News Reporter Delaney Hall) People cast their ballot for the 2021 Virginia primary at the Richmond Main Street Public Library. (Photo: 8News Reporter Delaney Hall) Close You have been added to Daily News Newsletter SUBSCRIBE NOW Daily News SIGN UP