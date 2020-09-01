Poll workers needed in Chesterfield County — $100 bonus available

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — As Virginians gear up to vote in November’s General Election, the Chesterfield County Registrar’s Office is looking for more registered voters to become Officers of Election.

The county said they are offering a $100 bonus to poll workers who work the Nov. 3 General Election from 5 a.m. until all votes are counted and reported. This would bring the total compensation to $250.

Officers of Election are registered voters that ensure the integrity of the election, the county said. Their other duties include:

Greeting and providing directions

Helping voters that may not be able to leave their vehicle to vote

Checking in voters and issuing a ballot

Sanitizing communal areas within the polling place so they are safe for voters

Sitting and standing for long periods as well as being able to lift up to 40 pounds with assistance.

“Chesterfield currently boasts more than 1,300 Officers of Election. However, an overwhelming number of those officers are over the age of 65, and with the growing concerns about the resurgence of COVID-19 in the fall, the Registrar’s Office is preparing for several of those officers to potentially sit out this election,” the county said in a release.

To become an officer, go to www.PromoteTheVoteCfield.org or call 804-748-1471.