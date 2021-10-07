Postal delays make Virginians nervous about mail-in ballots, department of elections says no need for panic yet

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The November general election is just under a month away. Many Virginians have requested mail-in ballots and hoping to get their votes in sooner rather than later.

Virginia residents have been complaining about bills or important documents that never arrive or show up weeks later. Senator Mark Warner knows that’s not going to fly with those who have requested ballots for the Nov. 2 election.

“I am extraordinarily concerned,” Warner said.

The mail-in ballot option is supposed to increase voter accessibility in the Commonwealth but now Warner worries about voters putting their faith in the U.S. Postal Service.

He said, “Some of these stories really scare the heck out of me.”

Voters in Henrico County and Chesterfield County have reported requesting an absentee ballot weeks ago, yet they still don’t have one.

In the Charlottesville area this past weekend, Warner had to step in and push for a surge in postal workers to get a backlog of mail to residents.

“55 additional carriers were brought in for Saturday delivery, 63 additional carriers were brought in for Sunday,” Warner said.

The senator admits that’s a stop gap and USPS is short-staffed.

“It’s not time to panic yet, we’re still 26 days out,” said Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Elections Christopher Piper.

He and Warner say they have been promised ballots take precedence.

“We have regular meetings with our partners at the United States Postal Service they have assured us absentee ballots, anything with the official election mail Insignia on there, which is required to be placed on there, is being prioritized,” Piper said.

Piper also said the great thing about Virginia is the voters have options for returning their ballot.

“I am fond of saying that we are like the fast-food chain, where you can have it your way,” Piper said.

You can skip the mail and drop if off early in a ballot box. You also can take your ballot to any polling location on election day. If that absentee ballot never arrives, you can still vote in person.

“They’ll ask you to sign an affidavit that says you haven’t received it or you lost it,” Piper said.

In addition, ballots that arrive by noon Friday after election day will still count. Piper advises the earlier you request your absentee ballot, the better. The last day to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 22.

Warner said he’s going to keep pressing the postal service for action and reform. He’s been calling on USPS to hold a job fair that was promised months ago. Meanwhile, he recommends voters avoid the mail-in ballot if they can.

Warner said, “I would encourage an individual if they are able to, go out and vote in person early.”