Powhatan County using photocopies, hand counting some ballots after Election Day shortage

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Powhatan County Registrar Karen Bailey Alexander said that nine Powhatan precincts ran out of ballots on Election Day. She assured 8News that a backup plan is in place and everyone’s vote will be counted.

In place of a standard ballot some voters will have received a photocopied version of the ballot to cast their vote on. These will be counted by hand instead of going through a ballot scanner. Alexander said the shortage did not impact anyone’s ability to vote.

The hand counting will be done by members of both parties and if residents are concerned they are able to observe the process. Alexander said these ballots will be thoroughly counted and checked over multiple times.

She attributes the lack of ballots to an issue with their vendor and a higher than expected turnout. She said the county had ordered a sufficient number of ballots but when they were delivered not all of them were in the correct format. This shortage on top of a high turnout led to the need for the creation of more ballots day-of.

Alexander said she is accepting full responsibility for the issue and ensures results will be correct.

There may be a delay in results this evening as hand counting will take extra time.

When 8News was alerted to this issue, there were rumors of a similar incident in Henrico County. Henrico election officials assured 8News that they did not run out of ballots at any point.