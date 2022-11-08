RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 2022 mid-term election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Since the 2018 mid-term elections, a few things have changed that could affect where and who you vote for.

When to vote:

Polling places are open from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Election Day. Anyone in line at 7:00 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Be sure to find your polling place and see what is on your ballot.

What to expect at the polls:

When you arrive at the polls, you must check-in and show an acceptable ID. Multiple forms of identification will be accepted, such as voter confirmation documents, a Virginia DMV-issued license, a United States Passport, etc.

What has changed?

Since the 2018 mid-terms, Virginia’s political lines underwent a change in late 2021 with redistricting, shifting voters into new congressional and state legislative districts. Find your district here.

Virginia voters will pick between candidates in Virginia’s 11 congressional districts, and some will have local candidates and issues on their ballot.

