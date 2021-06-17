Princess Blanding will be on the Nov. 2 ballot in the race for Virginia governor

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Princess Blanding, an activist whose brother Marcus-David Peters was fatally shot by a Richmond police officer in 2018, has qualified as a third-party candidate in the race for Virginia governor.

Blanding, who is running under the newly-formed Liberation Party, has been active politically since the death of Peters, a high school teacher who was shot as he charged at an officer during an apparent mental health crisis alongside Interstate-95. She founded Justice and Reformation and has called for more police accountability and reform.

“When we launched our campaign and party platform, we vowed to expand our fight from the streets to the seats of these key elected positions, and to claim the full-course meal for all Virginians: the working class, our Black and Brown community members, and our most marginalized communities,” Blanding’s campaign wrote in a release on June 9.

Among other police reforms, Blanding has proposed ending qualified immunity, which the legislature has opted against in the last two legislative sessions, and believes funding to local departments should be reallocated to allow localities reinvest in other programs.

Blanding urged Colette McEachin, Richmond’s commonwealth’s attorney, to reopen the case into her brother’s death. McEachin concluded in a report made public in early November that the officer’s decision to use lethal force was justified.

Blanding will be on the ballot for the Nov. 2 general election with the other candidates for governor: Democratic nominee Terry McAuliffe and the Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin.

