Registration deadline is Monday for Dem presidential primary

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The deadline to register to vote in Virginia’s Democratic presidential primary is quickly approaching.

Voters who want to cast a ballot in the March 3 contest must be registered by Monday. Virginia law doesn’t currently allow same-day registration.

The state Board of Elections said in a news release that any Virginian can check or update their registration or register for the first time online.

Registration is also available in person or by mail.

Absentee ballots are already available for the Democratic primary. Voters can request one online or find the form to fill out and mail to their local voter registration office.

Virginia Republicans will choose delegates to their national convention at a state convention, so no Republican candidates will appear on the ballot March 3.

