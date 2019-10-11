Registration deadline is Tuesday for Virginia’s Nov. 5 elections

Breaking News
People interested in registering to vote during the Nov. 5 General Election in Virginia have less than a week to do so. Virginians must register, either by mail, online or in-person, by Tuesday, Oct. 15.

There are a few requirements to register to vote in Virginia:

  • be a U.S. citizen,
  • be a resident of Virginia,
  • be at least 18 years old by Election Day (November 5, 2019),
  • have had voting rights restored if convicted of a felony,
  • have had the capacity restored by court order if declared mentally incapacitated,
  • not be registered and plan to vote in another state

