RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Republican Rep. Bob Good will square off with his Democratic challenger Josh Throneburg in a forum at Hampden-Sydney College on Oct. 26, just under two weeks before Election Day.

Good, Virginia’s 5th Congressional District representative, is seeking a second term in Congress but this time in a new district that shifted towards central Virginia after redistricting. The 5th district now includes part of Hanover County and Powhatan, Goochland, Louisa and Amelia counties.

Throneburg, an ordained minister, became the Democratic nominee in the 5th Congressional District race after Andy Parker didn’t submit the required number of signatures to qualify for the primary.

In a tweet announcing the forum, Throneburg said he was “thrilled” to face off with Good but called the congressman out for not accepting requests for debates.

“Currently, Rep. Good has ignored a half-dozen other requests (notably from the NAACP and major news outlets) and as it stands, voters will only have one opportunity to hear our ideas head-to-head,” Throneburg wrote on Twitter. “We will continue to press him to participate in these other debates as well.”

Early voting has started in Virginia and Election Day is Nov. 8.