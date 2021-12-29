Rep. Spanberger will seek re-election in Virginia’s new 7th Congressional District

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D) will run for re-election in Virginia’s new 7th Congressional District during next year’s midterms.

The new 7th District, approved by the Supreme Court of Virginia on Tuesday, no longer includes the western Henrico suburbs, where Spanberger lives, or western Chesterfield. Those Richmond-area suburbs, considered Spanberger’s base during her two congressional races, are now in Rep. Rob Wittman’s 1st District.

Spanberger will seek a third term in a new district that stretches from Caroline County to Madison County. It also includes the city of Fredericksburg and Dale City.

“Nearly 200,000 Virginians in the new Seventh District have already been my constituents under the current district lines, and I look forward to continuing my service representing them as well as my future constituents,” Spanberger said in a statement Wednesday.

Virginia’s new 7th Congressional District (courtesy of the Va. Supreme Court)

“I will continue to work hard on behalf of their families, their businesses, their farms, and our local economies in the years to come. Much like the current Seventh District, the new Seventh District includes a diverse mix of Virginia’s suburban, rural, and military communities.”

The Supreme Court of Virginia was put in charge of the state’s political redistricting, a once-a-decade process of redrawing electoral districts with new census data, after a bipartisan commission failed to get through partisan squabbling to come to an agreement on new political maps.

The first round of maps were submitted by two experts, one nominated by Democrats and the other nominated by Republicans, appointed by the court to help with the process. Changes were made after two public hearings and written comments and draft maps were sent to the justices and experts.

The initial map for new congressional districts moved the 7th District from Central Virginia to Northern Virginia. The approved 7th District moves north but does not encompass all of Prince William County as the first map did.

Before the final maps were approved, members of the public expressed concerns that splitting the Richmond-area suburbs into different districts would break up the communities of interest and dilute their votes. The experts who submitted the maps decided to keep the areas seen as Spanberger’s base into the new 1st Congressional District.

“With the new congressional boundaries now finalized, I also look forward to earning the support of new constituents as I campaign for re-election across Virginia’s Seventh District. I will forever be grateful to the Virginians who elected me in 2018 and 2020, as well as to everyone I have had the honor of meeting and serving across Virginia’s Seventh District,” Spanberger added.

Stay with 8News for updates.