RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Republican U.S. Rep. Bob Good prevailed over his Democratic challenger, Josh Throneburg, in Virginia’s 5th Congressional District race, according to the Associated Press.

Good, a self-described “biblical conservative,” will represent a newly drawn district in his second term in Congress.

Virginia’s 5th Congressional District is still made up of rural counties and kept the city of Charlottesville, a Democratic stronghold. But the district now includes Goochland, Amelia, the city of Lynchburg and parts of Hanover County.

The AP called the race for Good at 9:04 p.m. All election results are unofficial until they are certified by the State Board of Elections.

