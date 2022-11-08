RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Republican Jen Kiggans defeated Democratic U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria in Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District race, according to the Associated Press.

Luria conceded defeat to Kiggans, a state senator representing Virginia Beach, in one of Virginia’s most competitive and consequential races.

As of 11:41 p.m., preliminary results from the Virginia Department of Elections show 236 of 247 precincts reporting with Kiggans with nearly 52% of the vote.

The victory for Kiggans keeps Luria from a third term in Congress and helps Republicans in the battle for U.S. House control.

“The peaceful transition of power is a cornerstone of our democracy, and I congratulate Jen Kiggans on her win and wish her success,” Luria said in a statement. “I have instructed my team to be as helpful as possible to ensure a smooth transition and continue providing constituent services Coastal Virginians.”

Kiggans, a nurse practitioner and former Navy helicopter pilot, will represent Virginia’s new 2nd Congressional District. Most voters in Virginia’s 2nd District live in the city of Virginia Beach, similar to the old district, but it no longer includes the cities of Hampton and Newport News.

A special election needs to be held to see who will replace Kiggans in the Virginia Senate.

The Associated Press projected Kiggans as the winner at 11:04 p.m. Election results are unofficial until they are certified by the State Board of Elections.

