RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Republican Party of Virginia has officially named their nominee who will run for the vacant seat in the Virginia 9th Senate District after a Party Canvass on Sunday afternoon.

On Friday, Feb. 26, the Republican Party of Virginia held a Party Canvass to select the Republican nominee to fill the vacant seat in the Virginia 9th Senate District. This seat was recently vacated by Congresswoman-Elect Jennifer McClellan after she was elected to serve in the United States Congress.

According to the Republican Party, all legal and qualified voters of the 9th Senate District who presented a valid ID and expressed their intent to support the Republican Party of Virginia’s nominees were eligible to participate in the Canvass.

On Sunday afternoon, the 9th Senate Legislative District Committee confirmed that Stephen Imholt was selected as the Republican nominee for Virginia’s 9th Senate District seat.

According to the Republican Party of Virginia, Imholt, who lives in Richmond, previously ran for the House of Delegates in 2015. He also previously served as co-chair of the Rockford Board of Education Finance Committee in Rockford, Illinois and spent a decade in government consulting.

Also on Sunday, there is a democratic firehouse primary to select the Democrat candidate who will run against Imholt during the special election in March. Voters in the firehouse primary will choose between Delegate Lamont Bagby of Henrico, Delegate Dawn Adams of Richmond and 4th district Democratic Chair Alexis Rodgers.

The special election to fill the 9th Senate District seat will take place on Tuesday, March 28.