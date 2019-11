HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Republican Siobhan Dunnavant will hold on to her seat in the Virginia Senate after a tight race against Democrat Debra Rodman.

Last night the race for the 12th Senate District seat was too close to call. The Virginia Department of Elections modified their results at 2:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Dunnavant won over Rodman with 1,518 votes.

Dunnavant currently serves on the Senate Finance subcommittee and is an OB-GYN in private practice in Henrico.