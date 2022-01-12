Republican Tina Ramirez to run for state Senate seat, could face state Sen. Amanda Chase in primary

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Republican who was looking to unseat Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) in the midterms has shifted her focus to a state Senate seat and a potential primary battle against Sen. Amanda Chase.

Tina Ramirez filed paperwork to run for the 7th Congressional District seat held by Spanberger, but her home was drawn into the 1st District held by Republican Rep. Rob Wittman under new boundaries approved by the Supreme Court of Virginia. Unlike state lawmakers, congressional candidates do not need to live in the districts they seek to represent.

“I have fought for our rights and freedoms around the world, and I am committed to securing them here at home so that my daughter grows up in an America that reflects our values,” Ramirez said in a statement.

Ramirez announced plans Wednesday to run in the new 12th state Senate District seat in 2023, a redrawn district that now includes the homes of state Sens. Ghazala Hashmi (D-Chesterfield) and Amanda Chase (R-Chesterfield). Chase dropped her congressional bid against Spanberger as well, also citing the fact that her home was drawn into Wittman’s 1st District.

When reached for comment about Ramirez’s announcement, Chase said she just heard about the plans and would share a response later. Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant (R-Henrico) currently represents the 12th District but her home is now in the new 16th District. Hashmi has already announced her own plans to run in the newly drawn 15th District.

Ramirez, a former high school teacher, is the founder of the nonprofit Hardwired Global and worked for the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom, according to her congressional campaign website.

“Over the past 7 months, I have been humbled by the overwhelming wave of support I have received in pursuit of this goal. I am thrilled to carry this fight forward to State Senate District 12 and to represent my neighbors in Chesterfield,” Ramirez continued.

Stay with 8News for updates.