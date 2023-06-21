RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 2023 Virginia Primary Elections had a number of impactful results that are sure to affect the November elections — in which all 140 Virginia General Assembly seats will be on the ballot.

Republicans have a majority in the House of Delegates and Democrats control the state Senate, but their majorities are slim. Both parties will be looking to maintain numbers in the areas they control, while also gaining seats in those they don’t.

One of the biggest races of the night was the Democratic primary battle between Lashrecse Aird and incumbent state Sen. Joe Morrissey (D-Richmond) for the Virginia Senate’s 13th District.

Morrissey conceded while the election results were still being counted Tuesday night. The most recent results had Aird at over 14,000 votes with Morrissey just shy of 6,500.

“Thank you to my future colleagues in the state Senate for speaking out and standing up for what’s right,” Aird said in a statement after her victory. “Most of all, I want to thank everyone here for your refusal to accept the status quo. Thank you for believing in better, and for being willing to fight for it day in and day out these past few months.”

Aird will now go head-to-head with Republican Eric Ditri for the 13th District seat in the Nov. 7 general election.

RESULTS: Morrissey, Chase defeated in Virginia Primary Election — Aird, Sturtevant make the November ballot

Another big race was the Republican primary election for the Virginia Senate’s 12th District between Glen Sturtevant and incumbent state Sen. Amanda Chase (R-Chesterfield).

Sturtevant previously served in the Virginia Senate and before that was a member of the Richmond City School Board. Chase was previously censured by the Virginia Senate after sharing support for Jan. 6 rioters.

The Associated Press called Sturtevant as the winner of the election early Tuesday night. The most recent results had Sturtevant with 8,493 votes with Chase with 8,153 with 98% of votes counted.