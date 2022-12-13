PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — State Sen. Joe Morrissey has jumped into the race to fill the late Rep. Donald McEachin’s congressional seat.

Sen. Morrissey (D-Richmond) announced his plans to run for Virginia’s 4th Congressional District seat to finish McEachin’s two-year term on Tuesday outside Petersburg’s City Hall. He joined at least three other Democrats seeking the party’s nomination in a Feb. 21 special election.

State Sen. Jennifer McClellan (D-Richmond) announced her congressional bid earlier Tuesday in the city of Richmond. Del. Lamont Bagby (D-Henrico) and former Democratic state delegate Joseph Preston have announced their own runs.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) has set a special election for Feb. 21, 2023, to fill McEachin’s seat. Potential candidates have until Dec. 23, at 5 p.m. to file paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, according to the writ of election from Youngkin.

The Democratic Party of Virginia’s 4th Congressional District Committee voted unanimously to hold a Dec. 20 firehouse primary — a primary run by the party — to pick the party’s nominee for the Feb. 21 special election.

Republicans Leon Benjamin, who lost to McEachin in November, and Dale Sturdifen, a former Mecklenburg County School Board chairman, are running to be the GOP nominees.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.