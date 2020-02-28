Sen. Tim Kaine endorses Joe Biden for president

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Ahead of Virginia’s Democratic Presidential Primary on Super Tuesday, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine on Friday pledged his support for Joe Biden.

Sen. Kaine acknowledged that while ‘democrats have many good public servants and admirable people running for President,’ he believes Biden stands out for the work he did alongside former President Barack Obama.’

“Barack Obama wisely chose Joe as his partner in the White House, and for eight years, Vice President Biden worked hand-in-hand with President Obama to rescue the American economy from catastrophe, expand health care to millions of people, revive creative diplomacy to keep Americans safe, tackle global challenges like climate change, and appoint high-quality people across the executive and judicial branches of our government,” Sen. Kaine said in a statement.

“As a Senator, I saw first-hand Joe’s role in these accomplishments.”

“I will vote in the Virginia presidential primary for Joe Biden.” Sen. Tim Kaine

Sen. Kaine suggested that Biden is someone young Americans would look up to and admire.



“It is sad to have a President who no one holds up as a role model for America’s kids,” Sen. Kaine said. “By contrast, Joe Biden has exemplary heart, character, and experience. He reminds me of Harry S. Truman, an outwardly ordinary man whose work ethic, faith in the goodness of everyday Americans, and love of country made him a great President. I am proud to vote for Joe Biden.”

