Speaker Kirk Cox holds off Bynum-Coleman in race for redrawn 66th District

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — House Speaker Kirk Cox (R-Colonial Heights) defeated Democrat Shelia Bynum-Coleman on Tuesday to reclaim the 66th District.

There were concerns that Cox, the most powerful Republican in the General Assembly, could lose his seat after the district was redrawn. Cox has represented the area for nearly 30 years.

The district is one of 25 that were redrawn following a lawsuit from Democrats that accused Republicans of racial gerrymandering, meaning districts were drawn in a way that separated voters by race, in 2011.

The case went to the U.S. Supreme Court eventually, leading to a 5-4 decision that favored a new map approved by a federal judge that shuffled an estimated 425,000 voters into new House districts.

