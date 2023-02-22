RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A special election to fill the Virginia Senate seat Jennifer McClellan will vacate before she’s sworn into Congress will be on March 28.

State Sen. Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth), president pro tempore of the Virginia Senate, announced Wednesday that she set the special election for the Richmond-area seat to make sure it’s not vacant when lawmakers return to Richmond for a veto session in April.

The decision from Sen. Lucas gives parties until Monday to nominate candidates for the special election, a quick turnaround for those planning to run for the seat.

“Get ready to vote this weekend!” Lucas tweeted Wednesday.

Multiple Democrats have already announced plans to run for the Richmond-area seat, including Dels. Dawn Adams (Richmond), Lamont Bagby (Henrico) and 4th District Democratic Committee Chair Alexsis Rodgers.

The solid blue district includes all of Charles City County and parts of Richmond, Henrico and Hanover. McClellan and other Democrats who ran in the district, including the late Rep. A. Donald McEachin, have easily won the seat.

On Tuesday, McClellan handily won a special election to fill Rep. McEachin’s seat in Congress and will become the first Black woman to represent Virginia in Congress once she’s sworn in.

Sen. McClellan sent a letter to Sen. Lucas Wednesday informing her that she intends to resign on March 7 or once she’s sworn into the 118th Congress.

“It has been a tremendous honor to serve in the Senate of Virginia for the past six years representing the residents of the 9th District,” McClellan wrote. “As the Congresswoman for Capitol Square, I look forward to working with you in my new capacity.”

The winner of the special election will finish the rest of Sen. McClellan’s term before the seat, and all the others in the Virginia General Assembly, are up for grabs in November.