Takeaways from the first debate of Virginia’s governor’s race between McAuliffe and Youngkin

Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin sparred over COVID-19 vaccine mandates, abortion rights, tax policy and more during the first debate of Virginia’s governor’s race on Thursday night.

Both candidates headed into their first debate neck and neck in the governor’s race, according to a new 8News/Emerson College poll.

On the night before early voting for the November 2 election begins in Virginia, the candidates made their key differences clear on the debate stage. In an effort to pitch themselves to voters, each pushed issues they have focused on during their campaigns.

Thursday’s debate, which was held at the Appalachian School of Law in Grundy, was moderated by Susan Page, the Washington bureau chief of USA Today, with panelists Bob Holsworth, a Virginia political analyst, and WTVR-TV anchor Candace Burns.

Here are a few key takeaways from Thursday’s debate:

COVID-19 vaccine mandates take center stage

The first questions of the night focused on vaccine mandates, specifically for workers and school children. Both candidates support getting the vaccine, but Youngkin said he doesn’t believe they should be required.

When asked if he would challenge President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for companies employing over 100 people, either in court or by urging businesses to defy the order, Youngkin did not directly say if he would but said he doesn’t believe Biden has the authority to do so.

“I don’t believe that President Biden has the authority to dictate that to everyone, that we have to take the vaccine,” the Virginia GOP nominee said. “Again, I would encourage everyone to get the vaccine, but I don’t think he has the authority to do so.”

McAuliffe was asked about adding the coronavirus vaccine to the list of vaccines required for school children in Virginia. While noting the vaccine has not been authorized for those under 12, the former Virginia governor said he would back such a change.

“Absolutely. You bet I would. I want everyone vaccinated. This covid is not going away,” McAuliffe said.

A new Texas law brings abortion rights in Virginia to the forefront

Since Texas enacted a new law banning most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, McAuliffe and other Democrats have focused on abortion rights.

Virginia allows abortions during the second trimester and only after the second trimester in circumstances when three doctors conclude “the continuation of the pregnancy is likely to result in the death of the woman or substantially and irremediably impair the mental or physical health of the woman.”

Page, the moderator, noted that some critics of the law say it “puts an undue burden on rural areas.” She posed a question to McAuliffe about whether he would back legislation that would require only one doctor to certify a procedure after the second trimester, and to change the standard so abortions could be conducted after a second trimester if there would be damage to a woman’s health.

“The problems you have in rural parts of our state, is there are not three doctors. It puts women in rural areas at a real disadvantage so if they came up with a solution,” McAuliffe responded. “And a woman’s life has to be in danger, has to be certified, and if you have a legitimate doctor that says this woman’s life is in danger, then of course I would support that. I would do anything I can.”

Youngkin has avoided weighing in directly on if he backs the Texas law, but has repeated that he’s pro-life and supports exceptions in cases of rape, incest and where the mother’s life is in danger. On Thursday, he was asked about if he would sign a bill that would ban abortions with those exceptions in place.

While he said he would not sign the Texas bill today, calling it “unworkable and confusing,” Youngkin said he believes a pain-threshold bill, measures that ban abortions at the point when a fetus can feel pain, “would be appropriate.”

What’s next for the candidates?

The candidates will debate again at George Mason University on Sept. 28. Third-party candidate Princess Blanding will be on the ballot but was excluded from both debates.

Virginia voters will cast their ballot for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general in the Nov. 2 election. All 100 House of Delegates seats and certain local races will also be on ballots.

Early voting starts in Virginia on Friday.

Stay with 8News for updates.