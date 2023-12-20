DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Republican incumbent Kim Taylor has been declared the winner of a recount held in the wake of the November election battle for the 82nd District of the Virginia House of Delegates.

According to an announcement from Taylor’s office, the recount resulted in 14,289 votes for Taylor and 14,236 votes for her opponent, Democrat Kimberly Pope Adams. The margin of victory was 53 votes.

“Although this was a long process, we knew November’s results would be upheld,” Taylor said in a statement. “I am thankful to all of the volunteers and elections officials who made this process as seamless as possible. I am proud of the campaign we ran, and I look forward to getting back to Richmond in January and delivering for the 82nd District.”

A recount was called by Adams, on Dec. 5, after the results of the November election found Taylor to have won by 78 votes. In Virginia, a losing candidate can ask for a recount within 10 days of the official results being announced if the difference in votes is less than 1%.

“I would like to congratulate Delegate Taylor on her re-election to the Virginia House of Delegates. This race was far closer than many anticipated, and we petitioned for this recount to ensure every eligible voter had their ballot counted,” Adams said in a statement on Wednesday. “Throwing your hat in the ring and running for office is not an easy task, but I have absolutely no regrets about the campaign we ran or seeking this recount. Every ballot belongs to someone and this recount further proves why every valid vote must be considered, especially given how close the race was in HD82 and in races across the Commonwealth.”

The results of the recount are final, securing Taylor’s seat in the Virginia House of Delegates.