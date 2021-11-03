Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe prepares to speak at an election night party in McLean, Va., Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Voters are deciding between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Democrat Terry McAuliffe has formally conceded to Glenn Youngkin in a statement Wednesday morning.

The Associated Press projected Youngkin as the Virginia governor’s race winner after midnight. According to election results, Youngkin obtained 1,677,436 votes. McAuliffe received 1,610,142 votes.

“While last night we came up short, I am proud that we spent this campaign fighting for the values we so deeply believe in. We must protect Virginia’s great public schools and invest in our students. We must protect affordable health care coverage, raise the minimum wage faster, and expand paid leave so working families have a fighting shot. We must protect voting rights, protect a woman’s right to choose, and, above all else, we must protect our democracy. While there will be setbacks along the way, I am confident that the long term path of Virginia is toward inclusion, openness and tolerance for all.” Terry McAuliffe

McAuliffe extended his congratulations to Youngkin on his victory.

“Congratulations to Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin on his victory. I hope Virginians will join me in wishing the best to him and his family,” McAuliffe said in his statement.

The victory for Youngkin, a first-time candidate, could signal a shift in the commonwealth’s political landscape and lay out a plan for Republicans running in competitive states in the post-Trump era.

