Terry McAuliffe wins Democratic nomination for Virginia governor

Terry McAuliffe announces he plans to seek a second term as Virginia governor on Dec. 9, 2020. (Photo: 8News)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Terry McAuliffe has moved one step closer in his bid for a second term as Virginia governor, defeating four other Democrats seeking the party’s nomination in Tuesday’s primary, according to the Associated Press.

McAuliffe will face off with Republican Glenn Youngkin, who won the GOP nomination in the party-run convention last month, in the Nov. 2 general election. Independent candidate Princess Blanding has also put her name in the running.

McAuliffe, a former Democratic National Committee chairman, was elected as Virginia’s governor in 2013, the first time he had run for political office. During his campaign, McAuliffe said if elected he will push for an assault weapons ban and the creation of an agency to combat gun violence in Virginia as part of his gun control platform.

In his quest to return to the Executive Mansion, the former governor picked up key endorsements and outraised his rivals in the Democratic primary by a wide margin.

With Virginia’s Constitution preventing governors from running for back-to-back terms, McAuliffe is seeking to continue Democrats’ winning streak in statewide races and succeed Gov. Ralph Northam. GOP candidates have not won a statewide election since Republicans swept the races for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general in 2009.

If elected in November, McAuliffe would be the second former Virginia governor to win another term in office.

