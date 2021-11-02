The Latest: Do you know where your polling location is?

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on Virginia’s Election Day.

7 a.m. What’s the weather like in Central Virginia on Election Day?

There is the risk of a passing shower for Election Day in Central Virginia. For the most part, Tuesday will feature mostly cloudy skies.

Any showers will be very light and they should not stop you from going to the polls to cast your vote. Our high temperatures will be a little bit cooler as we only top out in the upper 50s.

6:30 a.m. More than a million Virginians have cast their vote

According to the nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project, more than 1.1 million Virginia voters cast an early ballot in this year’s contests, nearly six times the early voter turnout in the 2017 statewide elections.

Early voting has surged since the Virginia General Assembly approved changes to the process last year. Registered voters had the opportunity to vote early in Virginia this year. The early voting period was extended from a week to up to 45 days before Election Day.

6 a.m. Polls open across Virginia

Virginians are ready to cast their vote in person. Polling locations opened at 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. The polls will stay open until 7 p.m. — anyone in line at that time will be allowed to cast their ballot.

With Early Voting locations now closed, registered voters who did not cast their ballots early must report to their assigned polling place in order to vote in person. Residents can find their polling location by visiting the Virginia Department of Election’s (VDE) Polling Place Lookup website, or by referring to their individual voter registration card.