Today is the voter registration deadline for the June primary, here’s how you can register

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Today, May 26 is the deadline to register to vote for the June primary election.

Next month’s primary set for June 23, was originally supposed to take place on June 9 but had to be pushed back due to COVID-19.

If you still need to register, you can head to the Virginia Department of Election’s website and use their online citizen portal or head to your local registration office for an application. If mailed, applications must be postmarked by today or delivered in person at registrar offices by 5 p.m.

8NEWS LOCAL ELECTION HQ

To be eligible to register, you have to be a Virginia resident, U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old, and not be registered to vote in another state.

Today’s deadline also applies to address changes. If you’ve changed your address recently and haven’t notified your local registrar by today, you may not be able to vote on June 23.

If you can’t make it to the polls in person, the deadline to request an absentee ballot is June 16.