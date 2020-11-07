Trump supporters gather for ‘Stop the Steal’ rally in Colorado Springs

Local Election HQ

by: Amber Jo Cooper

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS– Trump supporters are gathering as part of a nationwide ‘Stop the Steal’ rally at City Hall in Colorado Springs.

The group drove from Lone Tree to Colorado Springs at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday for the 12:00 p.m. rally.

This article will be updated throughout the day.

2020 ELECTION COVERAGE

ABC 8News Richmond: Your local election headquarters

LATEST UPDATES

More 2020 Election Coverage

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories