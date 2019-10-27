Vice President Pence to headline Virginia Beach rally ahead of Nov. 5 elections

Vice President Mike Pence discusses U.S. China relations Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at the Wilson Center’s inaugural Frederic V. Malek Public Service Leadership Lecture, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Three days before the Nov. 5 legislative elections, Vice President Mike Pence will headline a “Get Out the Vote” rally in Virginia Beach with the Republican State Leadership Committee.

.@Mike_Pence to headline Virginia Beach GOTV rally w/ @RSLC. Announcement following latest Virginia poll showing tied generic ballot and Republican momentum in state legislative races. RSVP NOW ⬇️ https://t.co/bZwprGc6s4 — Republican State Leadership Committee (@RSLC) October 23, 2019

The Nov. 2 event will be held at Kempsville Middle School, located at 860 Churchill Drive, and doors open at 1 p.m.

