Vice President Pence to headline Virginia Beach rally ahead of Nov. 5 elections

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Three days before the Nov. 5 legislative elections, Vice President Mike Pence will headline a “Get Out the Vote” rally in Virginia Beach with the Republican State Leadership Committee.
The Nov. 2 event will be held at Kempsville Middle School, located at 860 Churchill Drive, and doors open at 1 p.m.
