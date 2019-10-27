Vice President Pence to headline Virginia Beach rally ahead of Nov. 5 elections

Breaking News
Vice President Mike Pence discusses U.S. China relations Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at the Wilson Center’s inaugural Frederic V. Malek Public Service Leadership Lecture, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Three days before the Nov. 5 legislative elections, Vice President Mike Pence will headline a “Get Out the Vote” rally in Virginia Beach with the Republican State Leadership Committee.

The Nov. 2 event will be held at Kempsville Middle School, located at 860 Churchill Drive, and doors open at 1 p.m.

