Voters cast their ballots under a giant mural at Robious Elementary school in Midlothian, Va., Tuesday Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Associated Press projects Rep. Donald Beyer (D-Va.) as the winner of Virginia’s 8th Congressional District primary and Rep. Ben Cline as the winner of the 6th Congressional District primary.

The AP also called the 2nd Congressional District primary for state Sen. Jen Kiggans (R-Virginia Beach), who will now face Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) in November.

“This is our chance to retake control of our country. It’s time to restore American strength in our economy, at our borders, and on the world stage,” Kiggans tweeted. “Now let’s get to work!!!

Republican Terry Namkung will face Rep. Bobby Scott (D-Va.) for the 3rd Congressional District in the midterms, according to the AP’s projections.

“As the Republican nominee for Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District, I will work to ensure that all our children have the opportunity to attend great schools; that all small businesses have the opportunity to flourish without the burdensome taxation and regulation; and that we can all say proudly that we live in the Land of Opportunity,” Namkung said in a statement after the AP projected his victory.

Results from the state Department of Elections show large leads for Beyer, Cline and Kiggans.

There are a total of five primaries in Virginia on Tuesday night, three Republican races with candidates hoping to unseat Democratic incumbents and two with incumbents facing intraparty challengers.

Stay with 8News for updates.