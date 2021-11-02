The Attorney General’s race is wrapping up, now it’s a waiting game for results

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Election day is coming to a close and Virginians are awaiting the results for statewide and local races — including the race for Attorney General. Democrat and Incumbent Attorney General Mark Herring and current House of Delegates Member Republican Jason Miyares have run a tight race.

Heading into election day, Miyares had raised $6.76 million towards his campaign and Herring had $7.78 million. Read a full breakdown of campaign fundraising here.

The candidates have stark ideological divides as well as different visions for the Office of Attorney General. Herring views the position as Virginia’s “top lawyer” while Miyares believes the attorney general should act as the state’s “top cop.”

Data from Christopher Newport University’s Wason Center for Civic Leadership released the week before the election, showed Herring carrying 48% of voters, Miyares with 47% of voters supporting him and 5% of voters were undecided. The attorney general’s race had the highest percentage of undecided voters when compared to the races for Governor and Lt. Governor.

8News Political Analyst Rich Meagher discussed the possibility of this particular race splitting the ticket. He said that there is a chance that the governor and lieutenant governor could both end up being Democrats but the attorney general’s race could finish in Miyares’ favor but he doesn’t find it likely.

“The issue here is that Jason Miyares is not the incumbent, Mark Herring is. Incumbents are very hard to dislodge they have all the advantages and Miyares had to make a case for why to fire Mark Herring,” Meagher said.

He said that if republicans see a higher turnout than democrats that could seal a win for Miyares but otherwise it’s more likely for Herring’s incumbency to work in his favor.