RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s primary elections are scheduled for June 20, but some residents will be voting as early as this week.

Across the Commonwealth, 66 cities and counties will be holding a primary election for at least one office.

In-person early voting for Virginia’s primary election begins on Friday, May 5. Early voting options will be available at local registrar’s offices — or satellite voting locations — until the Saturday before the primary election — Saturday, June 17. Residents can check on their registration status online.

Residents who have requested absentee voting will also start receiving their ballots in the mail on Friday as well. Those who receive their “vote by mail” ballot must complete and return it to their local registrar’s office by 7 p.m. on election day.

For more information on early voting and absentee voting, visit the Virginia Department of Elections website.