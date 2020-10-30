Virginia Democrats drop lawsuit challenging Richmond registrar

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Democratic Party of Virginia has dropped their lawsuit challenging the Richmond registrar to share voter information.

Virginia’s Democratic Party sued Richmond’s general registrar for allegedly failing to fully respond to a Freedom of Information Act request seeking the names and total number of absentee voters in the city who have had their ballots rejected due to an error or omission.

Per Grant Fox with the Virginia Democratic Party, an agreement was reached with Richmond’s top officials to do the following:

The registrar will provide DPVA a full complete list of voters whose ballots need to be cured.

The registrar will send updates of the list to us every other day until Election day and then two more updates Thursday and Friday (thereafter).

The lawsuit, filed Monday by state Democratic Party Chairwoman Susan Swecker, states that Swecker requested the public records from Kirk Showalter, the city’s registrar, on Oct. 9 in order for the party to “notify and assist eligible, registered Virginia voters in Richmond, including the DPVA’s members and constituents, with curing any material errors and omissions in their ballots before the November 6, 2020 cure deadline to ensure that these voters’ ballots are counted.”

Seventeen days after the request, the lawsuit claimed that Showalter initially denied having any responsive records and then only shared “limited information, which she characterized as inaccurate.”

The suit added that Showalter had not yet shared the requested documents and has not provided “any justifiable reason” for not doing so.

On Thursday, the Democratic Party announced an agreement with Richmond’s top officials, with conditions extended pass Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.

LATEST HEADLINES: