RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As final tallies came in on Election Day, many Virginia Democratic representatives celebrated reelection victories, while one district saw a flip with a Republican win in a tight race.

Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger was reelected in her closely watched race against Republican Yesli Vega. Spanberger declared victory on Election Night and Vega conceded on Wednesday morning.

In another reelection victory for the Democrats, U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin won a fourth term against Republican Leon Benjamin in Virginia’s 4th district, in which Richmond has the largest share of voters.

Additional Democratic reelections in Virginia included Robert Cortez Scott in the 3rd district, Donald Sternoff Beyer Jr. in the 8th district, Jennifer Lynn Wexton in the 10th district and Gerald Edward Connolly in the 11th district.

Virginia Democratic Party Chairwoman Susan Swecker issued a statement on Wednesday, Nov. 9 congratulating those who won their races and sharing her hopes for the winners’ future.

“In Congress, they will continue to deliver for Virginians by lowering healthcare and prescription drug costs, protecting Social Security and Medicare, making an economy that works for everyone, and defending Virginians’ reproductive rights,” Swecker said in a statement.

In the midst of several victories, Democrats also saw a loss, as 2nd district representative Elaine Luria lost her race to current Republican state senator Jen Kiggans. This race was considered one of Virginia’s closest toss-ups in the lead up to the election.

“Our hearts are breaking tonight for Representative Elaine Luria, a true patriot, who stood up to defend the Constitution,” Swecker said. “We haven’t heard the last from her.”