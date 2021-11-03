Virginia Election: Republican Winsome Sears wins lieutenant governor’s race

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Republican Winsome Sears has been elected as Virginia’s next lieutenant governor, securing a narrow victory over Democrat Hala Ayala to become the first woman to hold the office and first woman of color to win statewide office in the commonwealth.

The Associated Press called the race Wednesday afternoon.

Sears, a former state delegate, will preside over the state Senate as lieutenant governor. As president of the 40-member chamber, Sears will be tasked breaking tied votes when lawmakers are locked on a measure.

The job is mainly an administrative role, but one seen as a springboard to the Executive Mansion.

Gov. Ralph Northam and two former Virginia governors, Sen Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and Douglas Wilder, all served as lieutenant governor before taking the commonwealth’s top elected office.

All statewide election results in Virginia are unofficial until they are certified by the State Board of Elections on Nov. 15.

