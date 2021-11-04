Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin meets with Ralph Northam to begin transition of power

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin met with Governor Ralph Northam to begin the transition of power Thursday morning.

Glenn and Suzanne Youngkin met with Gov. Northam and First Lady Pam Northam for closed lunch. After they ate together, Northam and Youngkin addressed the media.

The governor and future governor of Virginia talked about their love for basketball and most importantly what’s next for Virginia. The first ladies were able to reminisce about their time in Texas, where they are from.

“To be welcomed with grace into this home is incredibly humbling for Suzanne and me. I am a home-grown Virginian and to have a moment to stand here in front of this historic building and to stand here and think about all of the many important decisions that have been made here and the many people who have passed by these doors is a bit humbling for us to be here today,” Youngkin said.

Youngkin said that day one is going to come soon and they will have to get to work.

“Today was the beginning of a friendship,” Youngkin said, adding that it’s important to be able to have someone to call.

On Wednesday when Northam congratulated Youngkin on his win he encouraged him to continue the progress Virginia has begun —