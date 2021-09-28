Virginia governor’s race: McAuliffe and Youngkin go on the attack in final debate

Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, left, and Republican challenger, Glenn Youngkin, participate in a debate at Northern Virginia Community College, in Alexandria, Va., Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In their final debate Tuesday, Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin sparred over vaccine mandates, abortion rights, tax policy, election integrity, Virginia’s right-to-work law and other key issues.

Tuesday’s debate was contentious from the start, with both major-party candidates for Virginia governor pitching themselves to voters while attacking each other’s records.

Youngkin said Virginia has seen itself “fall behind” over the last eight years under Democratic rule, claiming McAuliffe has been recycling “failed policies” during his campaign.

McAuliffe, a former Virginia governor, said he “inherited an economy that was in chaos” when he took office in 2014 and that he worked in a bipartisan manner to help turn it around. But he said moving Virginia forward wouldn’t be possible without getting control of the COVID-19 pandemic, accusing Youngkin of pushing anti-vaccine rhetoric.

Youngkin repeated that he believes the vaccine is the best way of protecting people from COVID-19, but that he wouldn’t mandate them for state employees. When asked about vaccine mandates for measles, mumps and rubella, Youngkin stumbled with his answer but eventually said he believes they can be required by the state.

The hourlong debate was hosted by the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce and held at Northern Virginia Community College. NBC News political director Chuck Todd moderated the debate, with News4 Northern Virginia Bureau Chief Julie Carey and Telemundo 44 reporter Alberto Pimienta also asking questions.

Recent polling suggests that McAuliffe, a former Virginia governor seeking a second term, is in a tight race with Youngkin, a political newcomer, in a state where a Republican hasn’t won statewide in over a decade. After initially having the contest leaning Democratic, the nonpartisan Cook Political Report now considers the race a toss-up.

More than 104,000 Virginians have already voted in this year’s statewide election. Including mail-in ballot requests, data from the nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project shows early voting totals for this year are slightly above the figures in the last statewide election four years ago. But not all ballots requested through the mail are returned.

While the data does not indicate which candidates the voters are choosing, VPAP has provided a breakdown of the early voting totals by congressional district. Accounting for the mail ballot requests, the four congressional districts seeing the highest early voter turnout numbers are held by Democratic lawmakers.

Virginia voters will cast their ballot for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general in the Nov. 2 election. All 100 House of Delegates seats and certain local races will also be on ballots.

The last day to vote early in person in Virginia is Oct. 30. Polls in Virginia are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Stay with 8News for updates.