Virginia gubernatorial candidates weigh in on the fate of the Robert E. Lee monument

On Thursday, September 2, 2021, the Supreme Court of Virginia released two opinions siding with the state on the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue from Monument Avenue in Richmond. (Photo: 8News Reporter Autumn Childress)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – After more than a century in Richmond, the Robert E. Lee statue will soon be removed from its pedestal on Monument Avenue.

While the fate of monument is still unknown, questions remain over how the vestige of the Confederacy will be viewed in the future and its legacy in Virginia. On Thursday, two candidates running for Virginia governor weighed in on the state’s Supreme Court’s rulings allowing for the removal of the statue.

Republican Glenn Youngkin hopes it will go to a battlefield or museum, citing a desire for people to remember the history of the Confederate monument.

“First and foremost, there’s no place for violence and tearing down statues. And in fact, we can’t airbrush away our history. Our history is our history,” he said in an interview after a campaign stop Thursday. “So, the Supreme Court, in fact, has ruled on this. And the statue is going to come down and I hope they move it to a battlefield or museum, so we don’t lose the fact that we have a history, we all need to know it.”

The campaign for the Democratic candidate in the race, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, did not respond to 8News’ request for comment on the Lee statue case.

Third-party candidate Princess Blanding, running under the newly-formed Liberation Party, said her initial reaction to hearing about the high court’s decisions on Thursday was “it’s about time.” But Blanding noted it was just one small step towards reaching equity.

“We know although this is a victory, this is still very symbolic,” Blanding told 8News in an interview.

The area near the statue became the epicenter for protests during civil unrest last summer in the wake of George Floyd’s murder, who was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis in May 2020. The space around the monument was informally known as Marcus-David Peters Circle, named after Blanding’s brother who was killed by a Richmond police officer during an altercation in 2018.

Blanding explained that her family never asked for the space, and only heard about it on social media after signs went up for her late brother.

“As people came by, it dawned on them that we had our own George Floyd and his name was Marcus-David Peters,” Blanding said. “That will always be the Marcus-David Peters Circle.”

Gov. Ralph Northam (D) ordered the monument’s removal in June 2020, but legal challenges held up the process until Thursday.

The 21-foot (6-meter) bronze equestrian statue is expected to be cut into pieces to accommodate travel plans after its removal. Its graffiti-covered pedestal will remain in place for the time being, according to Northam’s office.