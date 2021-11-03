Virginia leaders congratulate Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia leaders are reacting to Glenn Youngkin’s win in the race for Virginia governor this morning.

The Associated Press projected Youngkin as the Virginia governor’s race winner after midnight. According to election results, Youngkin obtained 1,677,436 votes while McAuliffe received 1,610,142 votes.

Earlier today, Democrat Terry McAuliffe formally conceded to Youngkin in a statement that congratulated Youngkin on his victory.

“While last night we came up short, I am proud that we spent this campaign fighting for the values we so deeply believe in,” he said.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said he spoke with Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin to “congratulate him on being elected Governor of the greatest Commonwealth in the greatest country in the world.”

Northam and Youngkin will meet tomorrow to begin the transition. The governor said he encouraged Youngkin to continue the progress Virginia has begun —

bringing $77 billion in new capital investment and 100,000 jobs,

allocating the largest financial reserves in state history,

making Virginia the best state for business and for workers,

investing a record amount in public education,

expanding access to healthcare, early childhood education and free community college,

delivering universal broadband and clean energy,

delivering vaccination rates in the top ten among the states, and

making voting easier, even as other states make it harder.

“Over the past four years, Virginia has accomplished something unique in America—delivering the most progressive agenda in the country, while also preserving traditions of fiscal responsibility and economic stewardship. Most importantly, we have made Virginia a more welcoming, open, and inclusive Commonwealth. Virginians expect this critical work to continue,” Northam said in a statement.

U.S. Representative Abigail Spanberger also released a statement this morning congratulating Glenn Youngkin.

“In the weeks and months ahead, I am committed to working with Mr. Youngkin and his staff to find common ground, discuss priorities important to the people of Central Virginia, and — just as I have under the Northam Administration — identify how Congress can work in tandem with our Commonwealth to deliver for our families, seniors, veterans, and small businesses,” Spanberger said.