Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe endorses Joe Biden for president

(WRIC) — Former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe announced Saturday he will endorse Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race.

McAuliffe made his announcement following Biden’s win in South Carolina’s primary Saturday night.

The former Virginia Governor said in a statement that the country can’t afford four more years of “Donald Trump’s hate-driven chaos.”

It’s time to unite behind the candidate who can beat Trump. @joebiden has the experience, character, and broad appeal to win Virginia and the White House in 2020. pic.twitter.com/YXZ1nrC7dj — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) March 1, 2020

On Friday, Tim Kaine said he would be voting for Biden in the next presidential election. The Virginia Senator spent his Saturday stomping Richmond in support of Biden.

“Joe has exemplary heart, character, and experience—and he’s a leader our kids can look up to,” Kaine tweeted.