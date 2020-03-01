Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe endorses Joe Biden for president

Breaking News
(WRIC) — Former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe announced Saturday he will endorse Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race.

McAuliffe made his announcement following Biden’s win in South Carolina’s primary Saturday night.

The former Virginia Governor said in a statement that the country can’t afford four more years of “Donald Trump’s hate-driven chaos.”

On Friday, Tim Kaine said he would be voting for Biden in the next presidential election. The Virginia Senator spent his Saturday stomping Richmond in support of Biden.

“Joe has exemplary heart, character, and experience—and he’s a leader our kids can look up to,” Kaine tweeted.

