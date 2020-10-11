Virginia voter registration deadline quickly approaching

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Don’t forget to register to vote! The registration deadline is almost here. Virginia voters submit their registration by Tuesday, Oct. 13 in order to cast a ballot for the November election.

This November voters will be voting for a U.S. senator, U.S. representative, the president of the United States and more. In the City of Richmond voters will also vote for mayor and city council members.

Anyone submitting their voter’s registration by mail must have an application postmarked by Tuesday. In-person applications must be submitted before 5 p.m. and digital applications must be done before midnight.

To qualify as a Virginia voter you must be a U.S. citizen, resident of the Commonwealth, only registering in Virginia and at least 18 years old. Anyone who has had their voting rights revoked for a felony must have their voting rights restored before participating in elections again.

