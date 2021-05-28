Virginia voters have until 5 p.m. today to request mail-in absentee ballots for June 8 primary

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Voters in Virginia need to ask for an absentee ballot by 5 p.m. Friday if they want one mailed to them for the June 8 primary.

In order to receive a ballot through the mail, registered voters can apply online or fill out paper application forms downloaded from the state’s Department of Elections website. The process for military and overseas voters is different but local registrars must still get the request by the 5 p.m. deadline.

So far, just over 53,000 Virginians have asked for a mail-in ballot and nearly 34,000 have mailed them in with their votes, according to data from the nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project.

Absentee voters who mail their ballots in are no longer required to have a witness signature, but only certain first-time voters can vote absentee by mail.

Those not planning on heading to the polls on June 8 who miss Friday’s deadline have another choice: voting early at their local registrar’s office or other designated polling place. Since the state legislature passed a law change to allow absentee voting without an excuse, early voting numbers have risen in Virginia.

Early voting figures from the 2020 presidential election, a national race held before COVID-19 vaccines, reached astonishing levels in the commonwealth and across the country. VPAP is reporting that nearly 19,700 people have voted since April 23, when early in-person options were first available for the primary.

Virginia does not register voters by party so people will either get a Democratic or Republican ballot, whichever they request. The candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general will be on the party’s ballot.

Primaries for Virginia House of Delegates races are also on the ballot on June 8, with the majority of incumbents facing challengers being Democrats but some primaries for Republican House seats.

There are local primary races across Virginia as well, including those for sheriff and commonwealth’s attorney in Richmond. All 100 House of Delegates seats are up for grabs in the general election in November.