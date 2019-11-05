Virginia voters facing problems at the polls

VIRGINIA (WRIC) — 8News has received multiple reports of voters facing issues across Central Virginia Tuesday morning.

RICHMOND

8News has received multiple tips about ballot issues at the 1st Presbyterian Church polling location on Cary Street.

An 8News viewer told us that the polling location was telling voters that they had ran out of ballots.

We reached out to the Richmond Registrar’s Office who told us they are unclear what the issue is but they are sending a technician.

CHESTERFIELD

There was no electronic poll book to check voters at the Shenandoah Community Center Tuesday morning.

8News was able to discover that the polling center had incorrect electronic thumbnails that didn’t allow people to check-in.

The issue had people waiting up to 45 minutes but it has since been resolved.

Voters should note that in these cases they can request to file a provisional ballot.

If you are having issues at a polling location, summit your tip to news@wric.com.