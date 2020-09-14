Virginia voters have access to early voting, absentee ballots

FILE – In this May 27, 2020 file photo, a worker processes mail-in ballots at the Bucks County Board of Elections office prior to the primary election in Doylestown, Pa. Deep-pocketed and often anonymous donors are pouring over $100 million into an intensifying dispute about whether it should be easier to vote by mail, a fight that could determine President Donald Trump’s fate in the November election. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

RICHMOND (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Elections wants to make sure all Virginia voters know they have access to absentee and early voting.

The Virginia General Assembly passed new legislation that went into effect July 1, that allows Virginia voters to vote absentee without an excuse– making it easier to vote before election day.

The Virginia Department of Elections announced “Free to Be Absentee”, their new awareness campaign designed to educate voters about absentee and early voting to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Any registered voter may request an absentee ballot or go vote early in person. Absentee ballots will begin being mailed out on September 18th, the same day early voting begins in all localities throughout the Commonwealth.

Voters with questions about absentee, mail-in and in-person voting or any aspect of the November 3, 2020 election should visit the Virginia Department of Elections website here.

LATEST HEADLINES: