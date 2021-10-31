Virginians embrace early in-person voting over mail-in ballots

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Over 2.8 million voters cast their ballot early in-person and by mail during last year’s presidential election.

Those numbers have dropped a little this year – likely due to lower overall turnout since no national races are on the ballot – with 1,142,155 cast as of Halloween. That’s still leagues above early voting in the last gubernatorial race in 2017, when just 195,634 ballots were cast early.

Locality Mail-in Ballots Received In-Person Early Ballots Received Richmond City 5,731 20,016 Henrico 13,105 32,489 Chesterfield 13,695 53,240 Petersburg 1,298 2,708 Hanover 4,084 16,359 Colonial Heights 401 2,562 Hopewell 418 1,994 This data is drawn from the Virginia Public Access Project.

Across the commonwealth, in-person early voting, where polls open for limited hours in the weeks leading up to the election, was far more popular than early mail-in voting.

Locality # of Early Votes per 1,000 Registered Voters Richmond City 165 Henrico 194 Chesterfield 257 Petersburg 174 Hanover 242 Colonial Heights 234 Hopewell 158 This data is drawn from the Virginia Public Access Project.

Chesterfield County had the highest rate of early voting in the region, with just over a quarter of registered voters choosing to cast their ballots early so far.