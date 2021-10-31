Virginians embrace early in-person voting over mail-in ballots

Virginia Elections 2021

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Over 2.8 million voters cast their ballot early in-person and by mail during last year’s presidential election.

Those numbers have dropped a little this year – likely due to lower overall turnout since no national races are on the ballot – with 1,142,155 cast as of Halloween. That’s still leagues above early voting in the last gubernatorial race in 2017, when just 195,634 ballots were cast early.

LocalityMail-in Ballots ReceivedIn-Person Early Ballots Received
Richmond City5,73120,016
Henrico13,10532,489
Chesterfield13,69553,240
Petersburg1,2982,708
Hanover4,08416,359
Colonial Heights4012,562
Hopewell4181,994
This data is drawn from the Virginia Public Access Project.

Across the commonwealth, in-person early voting, where polls open for limited hours in the weeks leading up to the election, was far more popular than early mail-in voting.

Locality# of Early Votes per 1,000 Registered Voters
Richmond City165
Henrico194
Chesterfield257
Petersburg174
Hanover242
Colonial Heights234
Hopewell158
Chesterfield County had the highest rate of early voting in the region, with just over a quarter of registered voters choosing to cast their ballots early so far.

