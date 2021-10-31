Virginians embrace early in-person voting over mail-in ballots

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Over 2.8 million voters cast their ballot early in-person and by mail during last year’s presidential election.
Those numbers have dropped a little this year – likely due to lower overall turnout since no national races are on the ballot – with 1,142,155 cast as of Halloween. That’s still leagues above early voting in the last gubernatorial race in 2017, when just 195,634 ballots were cast early.
|Locality
|Mail-in Ballots Received
|In-Person Early Ballots Received
|Richmond City
|5,731
|20,016
|Henrico
|13,105
|32,489
|Chesterfield
|13,695
|53,240
|Petersburg
|1,298
|2,708
|Hanover
|4,084
|16,359
|Colonial Heights
|401
|2,562
|Hopewell
|418
|1,994
Across the commonwealth, in-person early voting, where polls open for limited hours in the weeks leading up to the election, was far more popular than early mail-in voting.
|Locality
|# of Early Votes per 1,000 Registered Voters
|Richmond City
|165
|Henrico
|194
|Chesterfield
|257
|Petersburg
|174
|Hanover
|242
|Colonial Heights
|234
|Hopewell
|158
Chesterfield County had the highest rate of early voting in the region, with just over a quarter of registered voters choosing to cast their ballots early so far.